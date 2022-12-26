Rockets vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will embark on a three-game road trip that will begin Monday night against the Bulls.

The Houston Rockets (9-22) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak Monday night against the Chicago Bulls (14-18) inside the United Center. The Rockets' contest against the Bulls will mark the start of a three-game road trip.

After scoring 23 points in a 112-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Green is averaging a team-high 21.3 points on 40.3 percent shooting from the field.

"We’ve played them twice this year — I think they have a really young team, but they have a lot of talent," Doncic said. "They play with a lot of force, a lot of energy. I think they’ve improved a lot.

"I think Jalen is going to be a superstar in this league. He’s already a star. They have a great guy here, so they should build around him."

The Bulls have started to turn their season around after struggling through the first quarter of the year. Chicago has won three consecutive games following their 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday.

Rockets vs. Bulls Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 26

Monday, Dec. 26 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Eric Gordon (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Alex Caruso (right adductor strain) OUT

Javonte Green (knee) OUT

Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) DOUBTFUL

Rockets vs. Bulls Projected Starters

Chicago Bulls

PG Ayo Dosunmu

SG Zach LaVine

SF DeMar DeRozan

PF Patrick Williams

C Nikola Vucevic

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: K.J. Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

