Rockets vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets (9-22) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak Monday night against the Chicago Bulls (14-18) inside the United Center. The Rockets' contest against the Bulls will mark the start of a three-game road trip.
After scoring 23 points in a 112-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Jalen Green is averaging a team-high 21.3 points on 40.3 percent shooting from the field.
"We’ve played them twice this year — I think they have a really young team, but they have a lot of talent," Doncic said. "They play with a lot of force, a lot of energy. I think they’ve improved a lot.
"I think Jalen is going to be a superstar in this league. He’s already a star. They have a great guy here, so they should build around him."
The Bulls have started to turn their season around after struggling through the first quarter of the year. Chicago has won three consecutive games following their 118-117 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday.
Rockets vs. Bulls Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Eric Gordon (thumb): QUESTIONABLE
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
- Alex Caruso (right adductor strain) OUT
- Javonte Green (knee) OUT
- Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) DOUBTFUL
Rockets vs. Bulls Projected Starters
Chicago Bulls
- PG Ayo Dosunmu
- SG Zach LaVine
- SF DeMar DeRozan
- PF Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: K.J. Martin
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
