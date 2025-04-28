Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
On Monday evening, the Houston Rockets will face off against longtime rival Golden State in the most crucial game of the series thus far.
Houston returned to its offensive struggles in Game 3, suffering a 104-93 loss to the Warriors on Saturday evening. No Rocket finished with more than 17 points, and Golden State was able to cruise to a victory behind a 36-point performance from superstar Steph Curry.
Now, the Rockets will look to avoid going down a likely insurmountable 3-1 by stealing a game in The Bay.
Injuries have played a factor in the series so far, and will continue to. Here are both team’s injury reports ahead of a pivotal Game 4:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jock Landale — Probable: Right knee contusion
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Jimmy Butler — Questionable: Left pelvic contusion
Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint
Gary Payton II — Available: Left thumb splint
The biggest factor in Game 4 is sure to be the status of star forward Jimmy Butler, who for now remains questionable with the injury suffered in Game 2. It’s not yet known if Butler will play, but there was reportedly hope he could play in Game 3, meaning he might not be far off from an appearance tonight.
Other Warriors in Curry and Gary Payton II have been listed all series with thumb injuries, but are both available.
Landale and Tate have been on Houston’s injury report all series, with Landale now being upgrade to probable, though he likely won’t see much time, if any.
The Rockets and Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m. CT Monday.