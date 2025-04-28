Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Rockets will take on Golden State on Monday night in an essential must-win game.

Derek Parker

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (center) yells from the bench against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (center) yells from the bench against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday evening, the Houston Rockets will face off against longtime rival Golden State in the most crucial game of the series thus far.

Houston returned to its offensive struggles in Game 3, suffering a 104-93 loss to the Warriors on Saturday evening. No Rocket finished with more than 17 points, and Golden State was able to cruise to a victory behind a 36-point performance from superstar Steph Curry.

Now, the Rockets will look to avoid going down a likely insurmountable 3-1 by stealing a game in The Bay.

Injuries have played a factor in the series so far, and will continue to. Here are both team’s injury reports ahead of a pivotal Game 4:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Jock Landale — Probable: Right knee contusion

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Jimmy Butler — Questionable: Left pelvic contusion

Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint

Gary Payton II — Available: Left thumb splint

The biggest factor in Game 4 is sure to be the status of star forward Jimmy Butler, who for now remains questionable with the injury suffered in Game 2. It’s not yet known if Butler will play, but there was reportedly hope he could play in Game 3, meaning he might not be far off from an appearance tonight.

Other Warriors in Curry and Gary Payton II have been listed all series with thumb injuries, but are both available.

Landale and Tate have been on Houston’s injury report all series, with Landale now being upgrade to probable, though he likely won’t see much time, if any.

The Rockets and Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m. CT Monday.

feed

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/News