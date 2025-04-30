Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets will face what is obviously their most pivotal game of the season: a win-or-go-home matchup versus longtime rival Golden State in Game 5.
The first round series between the Rockets and Warriors has been hyper-competitive, despite the lopsided 3-1 record in Golden State’s favor. Houston has been unable to find offensive rhythm, but its defense has kept it in games.
Game 4 was the closest yet, with the Warriors edging out the Rockets by just three points behind Jimmy Butler’s half-injured heroics. The star forward missed Game 3, but Golden State was still able to nab a crucial win.
The Rockets will need multiple young players to step up in Game 5 — and the rest of the series — to have a chance. Alperen Sengun found a rhythm in Game 4, but has underperformed his regular season production. VanVleet has followed a similar arc, and Jalen Green’s only positive impact came in a 38-point performance in Houston’s only win of the series.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Jimmy Butler — Probable: Left pelvic contusion
Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint
Gary Payton II — Available: Left thumb splint
Jae’Sean Tate, who likely wouldn’t be receiving rotational-level minutes this season, remains the only Houston Rocket on the injury report, as the team is essentially at full strength with their season on the line.
Jimmy Butler, listed as questionable for Game 4, is now listed as probable for Game 5. He scored a pivotal 27 points on 7-for-12 shooting last game, essentially icing the game for Golden State at the line.
The Rockets and Warriors face off at 6:30 p.m. CT.