Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
In facing off against Western rival Oklahoma City on Friday, the Houston Rockets earned what is likely their biggest win of the season.
Oklahoma City’s No. 1 standing is well out of reach, but the Rockets are currently in the process of fending off the likes of Lakers and Nuggets for No. 2, and a 14-point win over the Thunder went far in doing that.
Even more importantly, OKC rolled out most of its 64-win core, and Houston showed off an impressive two-way performance in dismantling them.
But however nice the win over OKC, the team’s focus now shifts quickly.
The Rockets will face off against the white-hot Warriors on Sunday night — a team that’s been a thorn in Houston’s side for the better part of a decade, and is looking to climb in the West.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s bout:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: right ankle sprain
Golden State Warriors injuries:
N/A
The Rockets remain one of the healthiest teams in the league late in the season, though forward Jabari Smith Jr. picked up a recent ankle injury that has left him questionable versus Golden State.
Miraculously, the Warriors are even healthier, without a single designation ahead of Sunday night's game.
Team's league-wide are battling a myriad of smaller and more serious injuries, but Rockets-Warriors will feature two mostly healthy roster.
The Rockets and Warriors tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight.