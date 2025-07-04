Houston Rockets Waive Frontcourt Piece
The Rockets have been one of, if not the most successful, team during this offseason as they have continued to make the right moves in preparation for challenging for an NBA Championship next season.
With the key additions of Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith to an already loaded Houston team, along with several veteran re-signings, this could leave the Rockets with a surplus of players, especially in the forward room.
This means the Rockets will have to waive a couple of players from last seasons squad, and one of those players is fourth year center Jock Landale.
Houston did move back Landale's guaranteed date to July 7, which did allow them to look for a trade partner; however, they ultimately decided to let Landale test free agency this summer.
Landale's expected waiver was announced by the Houston Chronicle's Danielle Lerner, but was not finalized until the Rockets realized their attempts to trade him were to no avail.
"With Landale off the books, the Rockets can keep their payroll below the NBA’s first apron threshold after making a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant and adding Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela in free agency," said Lerner.
Shama Charania would wind up breaking the finalized news on Thursday afternoon about Landale.
"The Houston Rockets are waiving center Jock Landale ahead of his July 7 guarantee date, sources tell ESPN. Landale is expected to sign with his preferred destination upon clearing waivers," said Charania on X.
Waiving Landale will help create $8 million in cap flexibility for Houston, and while their roster is already stacked, so they might not need to bring in another player, they can still use that money to keep other players retained.
As the Rockets now prepare for the Summer League in two weeks, another waiver may be on the way for Houston and possibly a trade as well.