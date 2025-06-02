Houston Rockets: What are the Next Steps to Contention?
The Houston Rockets made the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 this year. After years of rebuilding, the team showed signs of progress with a light at the end of the tunnel. What do they need to do to make a Finals push soon?
Jalen Green was the Rockets' best shooter this season and was their No. 1 scoring option. However, his inconsistencies from past seasons still persisted this season, although he did sharpen those flaws somewhat.
Houston needs to get a scorer who can get a basket at any given moment and close the game at will. Green could be that person in the future, but he needs to put on a bit of muscle so he can move through double-teams and make plays. Ime Udoka wants to win as soon as possible, but with the team being so young, waiting could be the right option due to Reed Sheppard's great shooting as a starter and potentially being able to be that scorer soon.
Jabari Smith Jr. is going to be key to winning. He is a stretch big who can guard any position one through five and can get to his spots on offense.
His offensive and defensive impact is subtle, but it should not go unnoticed. Smith Jr. is a great rebounder, and he should be able to average a double-double soon. Being 6-foot-10 and moving at the speed he does makes it easy for him to defend from the weak side and shoot his midrange pull-up jumpers or three-pointers. He needs to get more minutes, as he will be a big part of the Rockets' future winning.
Development is going to make Houston a dangerous team to compete with.
If the Rockets want to win in the next two or three years, they need to sign some shooters from free agency and continue to focus on making each young "Core 7" player better. Trades do not have to be made for this team to win. Focusing on who plays minutes and figuring out rotations with Cam Whitmore and Sheppard included could be the answer.