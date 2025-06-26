Houston Rockets: Who is Their Number One Scoring Option?
Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets three days ago. Houston's biggest flaw was not having a superstar or a star scorer. Now that Durant is on the roster, is he the team's number one scoring option?
Durant tore his Achilles on June 10, 2019. He has continued to put up incredible scoring numbers since then. This past season, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 43.0% from three. He also shot 83.9% from the free throw line. However, something has changed since his injury. Durant has stopped attacking the rim super aggressively since he got hurt, which is common for players who tear their achilles. He still charges at the rim to get buckets, but he is much more careful.
The scoring legend is also aging, and he will be 37 by the time the season starts. Durant will likely go back to playing small forward, and Jabari Smith Jr. will start at power forward. Since tearing his achilles, the veteran has played more of a role beyond the arc or in the post, but not so much driving. Durant will be the Rockets' number one scoring option, but it could be someone else.
Smith Jr. is a lengthy forward who can get to his spot and shoot above anyone's head. Now being taught by Durant, who has a similar play style, Smith Jr. can turn into the scorer that Houston has been looking for. Though he probably won't be that scorer during the time Durant is on the roster, he can be that guy once he retires. He could become that scorer while the champion is on the team if he develops fast enough to prove himself as a leading scoring option.
There are several similarities in their game, such as driving to the rim for a dunk, shooting above their head to get a shot off over a defender, or driving into the midrange for a pull-up jump shot. Smith Jr. has shown flashes of Durant's game, and learning from the legend, he could become very similar.