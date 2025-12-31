Rockets' Wings Give Houston A Competitive Edge

Since the return of impact wings Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Houston Rockets have looked like a more complete team, capable of taking care of business against weaker teams and beating higher-seeded teams in the Western Conference. Those two players are just a part of Houston's significant wing depth that helps them guard ball handlers and scorers of all skill levels, and creates offense with their consistent effort and energy.

No one personifies limitless effort and energy like Eason. He's leveled up his game this season, hitting a career-high in three-pointers while still providing the impactful rebounding and defense he has become known for in his career.

He and Finney-Smith help relieve some of the defensive responsibility for Amen Thompson, who has had more offensive responsibilities this season.

Thompson has had the ball in his hands more often, developing as an on-ball playmaker with some varying results. However, Thompson's style of offense requires a lot of energy as he must beat players to the rim or us his elite athleticism to score over or around defenders.

It was a difficult balance to maintain when he also had to guard the opposing team's best player. The addition of Josh Okogie has also brought more balance in the team's defensive gameplan.

Now, with a rejuvenated stable of defensive wings, Thompson should be able to unlock more of his offense, while also providing his elite brand of defense with more energy throughout the game.

No wing is more crucial to the team's offense than Kevin Durant, who had continued his Hall-of-Fame career with an All-Star level performance this season. He has been one of the league's most efficient scorers, despite taking shots with a high degree of difficulty.

Durant has completely changed Houston's offense, opening up spaces for his fellow wings and Alperen Sengun to do damage offensively. He is also always capable of creating for himself on any possession when the Rockets need a basket.

Durant's presence has had a major positive impact on Jabari Smith Jr., another impact wing for the Rockets.

Smith Jr. has had low moments throughout the season, but his production is reaching career-best levels, and he's been a crucial part of the team's success on both sides of the ball. His shooting and confidence are reaching all-time highs, and he's creeping towards what the Rockets may have envisioned when they drafted him.

The presence of these elite wings makes it difficult for opposing offenses to score, and their effort and offensive abilities keep defenses off balance. The Rockets have leaned into their wing depth, and it's helping them keep pace with some of the league's best.