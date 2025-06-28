Houston Rockets Wing Could Be On the Move This Summer
With the Rockets' most recent roster moves throughout June, they could be heading into next season loaded at the wing position, which could prompt them to send another player out in a trade to chase an NBA Championship.
Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson are all automatic starters for Houston, which would limit most of the wings' opportunities on the team outside of Tari Eason, who proved to be a pivotal role player in the Rockets' game plan last season.
As for 20-year-old Cam Whitmore, the same opportunities may not be available despite his solid showing during his 2023-24 rookie season, where he was looking to be a focal point in the Rockets' future.
During his second season with Houston, Whitemore did see a dip in terms of minutes and production as a result of the emergence of both Amen Thompson and Tari Eason on the roster. In two seasons with the Rockets, Whitmore has averaged 10.8 points (44.9% FG, 35.7% on 3-pointers) and 3.4 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game, logging 98 total games so far.
The Athletic's Kelly Iko recently reported that teams have begun discussions with Houston for the young wing, although nothing has been made official yet.
This has not been the first time Iko has indicated a potential breakup between Whitmore and the Rockets, also touching on Whitmore's inability to strike long minutes in the rotation.
"Since being drafted with the No. 20 pick in 2023, Whitmore has struggled to entrench himself in Udoka’s tight rotation and at times has expressed his displeasure at the end of the bench, but there is still optimism about his potential and rotation spot — having shown strong periods of play over the last two seasons. At this stage, neither Whitmore nor his representation has requested a trade and both sides are hopeful of finding a solution,” said Iko in early June.
If the Rockets do wind up dealing Cam Whitmore, they will certainly be looking for a decent return, whether it be another shooter to help their potential championship run or draft capital for the future.
Whitmore's ceiling is still relatively high and his best basketball is certainly ahead of him. With the need for wings in today's NBA, a team can certainly use a player of Cam's caliber on their team for the future.