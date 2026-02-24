The Rockets Are A Different Team When The Young Players Step Up

Throughout the season, the Houston Rockets have leaned on Kevin Durant to provide a large portion of their offense. His skill set was especially necessary in the clutch, when the Rockets have struggled to create offense in the half court without him taking and making tough shots. The texture of the offense and the team in general looks much different when some of the young players on the team can step up and provide a big scoring boost.

Jabari Smith Jr. had his moment most recently, having arguably his best game of the season.

He knocked down shots at a high rate from beyond the arc, and he was aggressive but disciplined on defense. These are the traits that earned him his No. 3 draft spot in his class. If he can recreate even 70-80% of his performance on a consistent basis, the Rockets are in a much better spot to actually compete at the end of the season.

Amen Thompson also had a bit of a bounce back game, though he has had a more consistent season than Smith Jr.

Thompson didn't miss a shot on the way to 20 points against the Utah Jazz, showing his creativity at the rim and his speed to get to the bucket. His outside shot may still be a problem against better defenses, but his speed is a constant weapon for the Rockets when they can utilize it.

A player who helped spark the offense was Reed Sheppard, who came in and knocked down some shots to help boost the offense when some of the starters came out. He has developed as a ball handler, getting to spots and kicking to open teammates like Tari Eason for shots from deep range.

When teammates are hitting shots, that allows Alperen Sengun to have more of an ability to function in the post and play one-on-one against opposing big men. While his efficiency has gone down, he still has the talent and touch to convert at a high level in the paint. Getting him more support widens the court a bit, and the Rockets found a way to utilize his skills even surrounded by non shooters.

While the caveat of all these positive outcomes is that it came against a weak team, the Rockets must find a way to carry over some of these elements against top teams. If the young players can step up and support Durant even against quality defense, the Rockets will be a tough team to stop.