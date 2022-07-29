Skip to main content

Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Named Drew League Player Of The Week

The impressive performance of Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason led to Drew League Player of the Week honors.
HOUSTON — Seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George plans to make his return to the Drew League, but the star of the Los Angeles Clippers will have a daunting task surpassing the performance of Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason. 

Eason received Drew League Player of the Week honors after leading All-In to an 87-85 victory over No Shnacks. He scored a game-high 37 points on 59.2 percent shooting, to go along with 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the win.

"This has been so special to me — it is hard to put into words," Eason told The Athletic following the game. "I've put in a lot of work throughout the offseason, and this is a testament to my work."

Eason's showing in LA was a strong follow-up to his five-game outing during the NBA Summer League. During his time in Las Vegas, the LSU product teamed with lottery pick Jabari Smith Jr. to give fans a glimpse of the Houston's frontcourt of the future.

The NBA named Eason one of five players on the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League first team. Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and a block. Only Tacko Fall averaged more rebounds than Eason.

Following Eason's performance, K.J. Martin and David Nwaba picked on a Drew League victory for team Redemption on Sunday.  

