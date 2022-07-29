Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Named Drew League Player Of The Week

HOUSTON — Seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George plans to make his return to the Drew League, but the star of the Los Angeles Clippers will have a daunting task surpassing the performance of Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason.

Eason received Drew League Player of the Week honors after leading All-In to an 87-85 victory over No Shnacks. He scored a game-high 37 points on 59.2 percent shooting, to go along with 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the win.

"This has been so special to me — it is hard to put into words," Eason told The Athletic following the game. "I've put in a lot of work throughout the offseason, and this is a testament to my work."

Eason's showing in LA was a strong follow-up to his five-game outing during the NBA Summer League. During his time in Las Vegas, the LSU product teamed with lottery pick Jabari Smith Jr. to give fans a glimpse of the Houston's frontcourt of the future.

The NBA named Eason one of five players on the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League first team. Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and a block. Only Tacko Fall averaged more rebounds than Eason.

Following Eason's performance, K.J. Martin and David Nwaba picked on a Drew League victory for team Redemption on Sunday.

