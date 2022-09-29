Rockets Training Camp: TyTy Washington Credits Summer League For Easier Transition

HOUSTON — TyTy Washington has arguably the most challenging job for a rookie prospect entering the NBA.

As a point guard, Washington will be responsible for orchestrating the Houston Rockets' offense, which will consist of keeping everyone involved while finding an equal balance to contribute with his scoring.

Conducting an NBA offense as a rookie could become a daunting task for a first-year player. But Washington believes his time during the Las Vegas Summer League tournament has helped him get ahead of the inevitable challenges prior to the start of training camp.

"It helped a lot," Washington said. "I've been working out with the team since the summer. But playing in the summer league has helped build my confidence. I feel comfortable where I'm at and how I am doing."

Inside the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, the coaching staff told Washington it's his job to direct traffic while getting everyone set up on the court.

The lessons he is learning under the stewardship of coach Stephen Silas is an ongoing lecture that began under assistant coach Rick Higgins in Las Vegas.

As the head coach of the Rockets' summer league tournament, Higgins led Houston to a 2-3 record in July. According to Washington, Higgins would constantly remind the team that every workout, team drill and game experience would help with their transition to the NBA.

"He was preparing us for today, and he did a great job of that," Washington said. "With the both of us being a guard, he was always coaching me and telling me how to become a better player. He has definitely helped me a lot."

Washington appeared in all five games for the Rockets during summer league play and averaged 9.4 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. But his best contribution went beyond the statistics.

He illustrated his characteristic as a traditional point guard who can make the game easier for his teammates.

Washington communicated well on the court as a vocal leader. When the ball was in his possession, Washington did a significant job helping the ball movement that prevented the offense from becoming stagnant.

