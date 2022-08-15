WATCH: Rockets Share Video Showcasing Five-On-Five Scrimmage

HOUSTON — Another offseason weekend has passed that featured NBA players participating in five-on-five scrimmages. Although it wasn't Pro-Am, the Houston Rockets shared a social media post originally published by Ballislife Houston.

The social media clip features Josh Christopher, Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate playing five-on-five basketball in an undisclosed gym. One highlight showcases Tate throwing an alley-oop slam to Christopher.

Following the dunk, each clip showcases Christopher scoring in a variety of ways. He knocked down five mid-range jumpers while also stepping outside of the perimeter for a pull-up triple.

"I've just been in the gym working on my game and building chemistry with the guys who have been here," Christopher said before throwing out the honorary first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Thursday. "As much time we can get on the floor before the start of the season, it's going to be best for us — it helps."

Outside of team scrimmages, players have spent the bulk of their summer participating in several voluntary workout programs, which had coach Stephen Silas showing his appreciation in May.

Silas mentioned that the Rockets are several weeks away from the start of training camp while visiting the Houston Texans during practice on Aug. 8, and the franchise has received an ahead start on their preparation ahead of the 2022-23 season.

