How Do The Rockets Rank In The West After Fred VanVleet's Injury
The injury to Fred VanVleet drastically changes the Houston Rockets' title contention chances. Without his efficiency as a ball handler, the Rockets have to find a new source of distribution on the roster. While there may be some other options to fulfill that need, other teams in the league have the benefit of continuity and prior success in the postseason. Houston may fall below those teams next season.
Before the Rockets added Kevin Durant, Houston finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The team's leading scorer averaged just over 21 points per game as the Rockets relied on team play and defense.
That strategy fell short in the postseason when matched up against players with legitimate superstar capabilities in Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry.
The Rockets have their own superstar in Durant, and a few aspiring stars in Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. However, teams like the Golden State Warriors have the benefit of familiarity and a reloaded roster ready to compete.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are another team that may be set to take a step over the Rockets next season. Anthony Edwards has been ranked near the top five in every major player ranking released in the past year, and his team is coming off two straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota had some stretches of poor play throughout the season but turned things around and showed the team's full capabilities on defense to finish as one of the league's best teams going into the playoffs. The Timberwolves have every reason to believe they can have the same amount of success throughout the regular season next year.
Minnesota's rivals, the Denver Nuggets, also expect more success throughout the regular season.
Nikola Jokic is still considered the best player in the world. The Denver Nuggets mostly have the same team, besides the notable addition of Cam Johnson to replace Michael Porter Jr, which some would say is an upgrade due to shot selection and decision making.
The Nuggets will still be a factor in the conference next season as the Rockets look to navigate the crowd.
One team that still stands above the crowd is the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Led by the reigning MVP, the Thunder are bringing back basically the same team that dominated the playoffs and had one of the greatest regular seasons of all time.
It's not clear if any Western Conference team is capable of dethroning the Thunder at this point, but the previously mentioned teams could make it difficult for them to retain their title.
For the Rockets to keep pace with the top teams in the West, they must find a way to cover for Vanleet's absence. If not, they could see themselves fall behind some of their competition next season.