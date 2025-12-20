One NBA Team Likely Looking for Same Thing as Rockets on Trade Market

It’s no secret the Houston Rockets could be looking to upgrade before this year’s trade deadline.

They’re off to a great start in the Western Conference, cementing themselves among the Nuggets and Spurs as teams looking to slot in behind the Thunder atop the standings. With Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and a stellar defense, they’ve been able to keep themselves in the mix.

To this point, though, they feel a piece away, as veteran Fred VanVleet’s preseason injury has left them without a true lead guard for the season. While Sengun, Durant and more can function as play-maker and initiate offense sparingly, late-game situations have become murky on more than one occasion for Houston.

That doesn’t mean they’ll need to make a blockbuster trade and massively re-shuffle their squad around, but it could mean they’ll be looking to add valuable guard depth around the margins. And it seems another West team could be looking to do the same, potentially making that goal harder.

Per a Thursday report from Marc Stein, the Timberwolves are “scouring” the league at present for a true play-maker. Former Rockets’ legend James Harden was mentioned by name, though that’s likely an unrealistic prospect for Houston.

One doesn’t need to look too closely at why the Timberwolves are on the hunt for a play-maker too. Veteran Mike Conley has seen a significant production dip in recent years, and their 2024 draft gamble on Rob Dillingham hasn’t yet yielded results.

Superstar Anthony Edwards is capable of handling the scoring load, though few other players on the roster are capable of making plays at a consistent rate. Minnesota’s made two-straight Western Conference Finals — their best two-year stretch in franchise history — though they’re off to a worse start this season.

With the Wolves potentially looking at similar prospects to Houston, it could drive up the price. Houston has far more assets currently than Minnesota, though they'd prefer to keep those in the back pocket for future deals.

VanVleet will eventually make his return to the lineup, making any upcoming deal for a point guard less important for the long-term. Though a lack of moves could leave the Rockets a step behind in terms of this year's postseason.

For now, the Rockets will be focused on grabbing the highest seed possible in the Western Conference, starting with a bout against the Nuggets on Saturday, Dec. 20. Houston has dropped the last two games against Denver, and desperately needs a bounce-back win.