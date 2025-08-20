How the Corner 3-Pointer Could Become a Weapon for Amen Thompson
For the upcoming 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets are seen as one of the teams that could compete for an NBA championship. After two straight seasons of improvement, capped off by a 52-win season last year and the blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, the Rockets are one of the best teams in the NBA on paper.
One of the main reasons for the Rockets' improvements over the last two seasons has been the play of Amen Thompson. When Thompson was first drafted by the Rockets, they knew of his potential. Thompson was seen as a super athletic point guard who would thrive in the open court, was a high-flyer, and had a high basketball IQ.
Thompson not only showed all of those skills but also proved, even in only his second season, that he was one of the best defensive players in the NBA. That was further solidified by his selection to the first team All-Defensive team last season.
There is one area Thompson has struggled in at times in his first two seasons, and that is 3-point shooting. Through his first two seasons, Thompson has only shot .221 from downtown. Teams have made sagging off of Thompson as part of their strategy when playing the Rockets to keep the young guard away from the basket.
There is one area on the court, however, that Thompson has seen some success from 3-point range, and an increase from this area will improve his overall 3-point shooting.
How the corner 3-pointer will help Amen Thompson add another weapon to his offensive game
Despite Thompson's struggles from beyond the arc, he has shown some promise when shooting from the corners, specifically the left corner. Last season, Thompson shot 20-54 on corner 3-pointers for a respectable 37 percent. He was even better when shooting from the left corner. Thompson shot 8-17 from the left corner, which is 47.1 percent.
Of course, 54 3-pointers isn't a large sample size, but it does show that he can make shots from deep. Compare that to 5-35 when shooting above the break 3-pointers, and you see why Thompson should increase his attempts from the corners.
An improved 3-point percentage would open up the floor even more for Thompson, as defenses would not be able to sag into the paint as much because of Thompson's improved shooting. The coaching staff also plays a part in Thompson's corner 3-point shooting as they will need to design more plays where he can operate out of the corner instead of posting up in the dunker spot, as he does the majority of the time.
Conclusion
Thompson is one of the most dynamic players in the NBA and a major part of the Rockets' championship aspirations. If Thompson can add a more consistent 3-point shot, especially from the corners, he could go from up-and-coming star to one of the best two-way players in the NBA.