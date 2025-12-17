Rockets’ Amen Thompson Recalls Eye-Opening First Workout With Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets have a unique roster this season, but it has come with plenty of perks. They have been strategic in their moves over the last few seasons, and it has culminated in a year that could ultimately result in a championship if things fall into place.

The Rockets' big splash was acquiring Kevin Durant to form a formidable trio with Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. The team's abundance of youth led it to a 52-30 record last season, but veteran talent was needed in order to take things to the next level. The 37-year-old adds a new dimension of offense to the group while reinforcing tough defense.

So far, Houston is 16-7, ranking third in both offensive (121.4) and defensive ratings (111.6). Durant, along with the development of the core, has helped this squad grow from a great regular-season team into one that could ultimately go far in the playoffs.

Even before the season started, his championship pedigree rubbed off on the youth. In a detailed article from ESPN's Michael C. Wright, Thompson recalls his first workout with Durant. Even in the offseason, after an illustrious prime, the 6-foot-11 sniper goes 110% to remain one of the best players in the NBA.

"The first time I saw KD work out, I thought I worked hard," Thompson said. "He's telling me 'Go game speed [from the] first rep.' I thought I was going game speed. But there are levels to it.

"For a guy to be as good as he is and as skilled as he is, he works so efficiently and so hard. I've been watching him my whole life. I never thought I was going to be on a team with him. I didn't know he was [still] going to be playing. So, I feel like it's just full circle seeing him kill on TV, and now I get to see it in real life."

So far, Durant is averaging 24.8 points on incredible 50-40-89 shooting splits. He isn't taking as many shots this season, but Houston can afford to rely on other players to create. Thompson has gotten noticeably better in on-ball creation, putting up 17.3 points per game.

There are still plenty of games remaining for the group to gel even more, but the improved offense is a great sign for head coach Ime Udoka and company. So far, the addition of Durant is paying off tremendously, as the Rockets are legitimate title contenders.