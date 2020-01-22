RocketsMaven
Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report: Jamal Murray Out, Austin Rivers Questionable

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets should be at full strength against the Nuggets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday, with one exception. Austin Rivers remains questionable on the Rockets' injury report as he looks to return to the floor despite a right thumb sprain. 

Rivers has missed each of the Rockets' last two games. He originally injured his finger against the Grizzlies on Jan. 14, then played again on Jan. 15 in a loss to the Blazers. 

"[Rivers] said in the Memphis game he had some ligament damage," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said before the Rockets' loss to the Lakers on Jan. 18. "Probably shouldn’t have played the next game.”

Houston expects to have its regular starting lineup on the floor on Wednesday regardless of Rivers' status. The Nuggets can't say the same. Denver has been decimated by injury of late, and they'll be without starting point guard Jamal Murray and forward Paul Millsap on Wednesday due to left leg injuries. Nuggets guard Gary Harris is questionable for the matchup due to a right abductor strain. 

The Rockets will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Wednesday as they host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. TIp-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

