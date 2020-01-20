RocketsMaven
Austin Rivers Out for Rockets vs. Thunder Due to Thumb Injury

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers will sit out the Rockets' matchup with the Thunder on Monday due to a right thumb injury, Houston's point guard confirmed. 

Rivers also missed the Rockets' loss to the Lakers on Saturday. He expects to be back in the lineup on Wednesday night as Houston hosts Denver.

The Duke product said he hurt his thumb against the Grizzlies on Tuesday as he got it stuck in the jersey of a Memphis player. Rivers played against the Blazers on Wednesday, but his thumb then, "swelled up like a baseball", according to Sports Radio 610's Adam Spolane. 

Houston will have the rest of its backcourt options available on Monday as it looks to snap a three-game losing streak. Russell Westbrook and James Harden will start in the backcourt, and Eric Gordon will continue his sixth-man role. Perhaps rookie guard Chris Clemons will see the floor for the first time since Jan. 11. 

Rivers is averaging 7.7 points and 22.9 minutes per game this season, but he's struggled from the field of late. Rivers has made just 38.2% of shots since Dec. 13, including 25.5% on three-point attempts. The eight-year veteran has played in 38 of the Rockets' 41 games this season entering Monday night. 

The Rockets dropped their last matchup against the Thunder, losing in Oklahoma City on Jan. 10. Westbrook scored 34 points on 26 shots in his first game at Chesapeake Energy Arena since being traded from the Thunder to the Rockets in July.

Houston enters Monday's matchup sixth in the Western Conference at 26–15. 

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 4 p.m. CT. 

