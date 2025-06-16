Jalen Green Can Become a More ‘Quiet’ Scorer
The Houston Rockets will likely be tied to a potential Kevin Durant trade until the official report is released, detailing the next franchise he'll play with. If the Rockets win the Durant auction, they'll be getting a proven scorer who can create offense at will in half-court settings. However, Houston may have to give up some of its young players to facilitate a trade. Jalen Green is one of the players who might be considered in a trade for Durant. If Green survives any potential trade, he could learn a few things from Durant's game, whether the all-time player comes to Houston or not.
A concept Durant has made popular is the idea of being a "quiet scorer."
A player with this trait finds their buckets within the flow of the offense on high-percentage attempts. Durant is the ultimate example of this trait, as he scores with such ease throughout the game and hits timely shots created by the natural flow of his team's offensive game plan. Durant's teammate on the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker, is another player who has the same effect. These players can score well over 30 points in a game and still have a casual or distracted audience surprised at their high point total.
This is a stark contrast from a player like Green, who scores "loud" baskets in his best games. Green's main arsenal is tough shots from the perimeter, difficult finishes in the paint, or explosive dunks after a speedy drive.
Each basket he makes contains some element of the unexpected or spectacular due to the difficult nature of his shot selection. Green stands out during some of his biggest scoring nights because he tends to take tough shots that leave a lasting impact when he can convert.
However, taking tough shots is why Green never reached the level of consistency he needs to level up his game, and why a player like Durant could elevate the Rockets' offense.
Green could benefit from adopting Durant's ability to weave his scoring seamlessly within the team's offense. Allowing talented players such as Alperen Sengun or Amen Thompson to create opportunities for Green could be the best way to increase his efficiency.
If Houston plans to bring Green back for next season, the team will need a more efficient version of his offense that fits in with the rest of what the team is trying to accomplish on offense. Whether the Rockets add Durant or not, having a scorer who can emulate Durant's efficiency and opportunity creation would be a major boost to their contention crusade.