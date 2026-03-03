Heat Increased Offer for Kevin Durant Prior to Rockets' Deal Last Summer

Kevin Durant has been a godsend for the Houston Rockets this season. Full stop. Everyone would agree with that. Last summer's trade with the Phoenix Suns is the sole reason for Houston's third-place ranking in the Western Conference this season.

As it turns out, the Rockets faced immense competition for Durant's services last offseason, as the Miami Heat, in particular, were hot on the trail. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, that is. Chiang stated that Miami's brass had doubled back to the Suns with an modification in their offer, which was deemed an improvement.

"The Heat improved its initial offer for Durant and that offer received serious consideration, according to a source close to the situation. But in the end, the Phoenix Suns chose to take the Rockets’ offer over the Heat’s offer. Center Kel’el Ware was among the sticking points in the Heat’s negotiations with the Suns, according to a league source. The Heat was reluctant to include Ware in its offers for Durant and that roadblock in negotiations helped lead the Suns to picking the Rockets’ trade package."

This sort of sequence of events seems to happen to Miami executive Pat Riley every year. Or, at least every time a superstar is available.

The Heat make it known that they are interested in a player who has forced a trade, or rather made his desires known for a change in destination, then are unable to reel in said player in the end, because of their unwillingness to part with a fairly replaceable player. At least in comparison to who they were in pursuit of.

Moving Kel'el Ware for Kevin Durant would seem to be a no-brainer. In the same way that moving Jalen Green for Kevin Durant was a no-brainer.

I'm almost more inclined to believe that Miami simply didn't want Durant. But according to Chiang, that wasn't the case either.

"It’s not that the Heat didn’t want Durant. It’s more about the Heat not wanting to give up too much for Durant. The Heat was definitely interested in adding Durant last summer, but was only willing to go so far in the players and picks it included in its offer for the 37-year-old Durant at this stage of his career."

The Rockets were the beneficiary of the Heat being gun shy. 59 games into the season, the Rockets have the same record as they did just one year ago.

In spite of devastating injuries to key players. Fred VanVleet has missed the entire season, Steven Adams hasn't played in over a month and is out for the year, Tari Eason has missed 22 games, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with injury right now and Dorian Finney-Smith didn't come back until Christmas (and might as well still be injured).

Durant is averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 51 percent from the field, 39.9 percent from three, 57.5 percent effective shooting, 88.8 percent from the foul line and 63.1 percent true shooting. He made the All-Star team and is a lock for an All-NBA team.

At this point, it's hard to imagine this year's Rockets team without Durant.