SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

James Harden, Russell Westbrook Honor Kobe Bryant on ‘Mamba Day’

Michael Shapiro

Both James Harden and Russell Westbrook spoke movingly about Kobe Bryant's impact on their lives following the Lakers legend's tragic death in January, and Houston's MVPs honored Bryant once again on Monday. 

Westbrook, Harden and Rockets forward P.J. Tucker all sported Bryant's name on their clothes before Game 4 vs. Oklahoma City on Monday. The trio of Rockets chose to honor Bryant on 'Mamba Day' (Aug. 24) which commemorates Bryant and the two numbers he wore in the NBA. 

Sunday would have marked Bryant's 42nd birthday. The five-time champion tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The Rockets were the first team to play after Bryant's death as they faced the Nuggets just hours after the crash. It was an emotional night throughout the arena, with the news of Bryant's passing far outweighing the game's result.

"Trying to play today was tough. Kobe meant so much to the game," Tucker said after Houston's loss. "Some of our conversations I'll remember for the rest of my life. He helped me so much."

Harden discussed his relationship with Bryant last week. 

"I think about Kobe all the time. His presence alone, he made you feel him," Harden said. "We all miss him. He was like a role model to me. I looked up to him as a basketball player when I was younger, growing up in LA."

"And then as he got older, on his way out of the league, he kind of became a real mentor — you know, outside of basketball, in the business world. That’s where our relationship really grew."

Harden and the Rockets will look to honor Bryant on the court on Monday on Game 4 against the Thunder. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 3 p.m. CT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Chris Paul, Thunder Guards Found Breathing Room vs. Rockets

Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder combined for 78 points in Oklahoma City's Game 3 victory.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook (Quad) Out For Game 4 vs. Thunder

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Sunday Westbrook is "getting closer" to a return to the floor.

Michael Shapiro

Can Eric Gordon Find His Rhythm in Game 4 vs. Thunder?

Gordon has struggled throughout Houston’s opening playoff series, making just four of 26 threes.

Michael Shapiro

Chris Paul Keeps Thunder Alive, Cuts Into Rockets Series Lead

James Harden led all scorers with 38 points, but he missed 10 threes as Oklahoma City won its first game of the series.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Joins Practice, Out For Game 3 vs. Thunder

Westbrook has not played in Houston's first two playoff games in 2020 due to a right quad strained.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Leads Rockets From Bench Despite Quad Injury

Westbrook has not played in either of Houston’s first two playoffs games vs. Oklahoma City due to a right quad strain.

Michael Shapiro

by

Albertg76

Danuel House, Rockets Bench Bury Thunder in Game 2 Blowout

House scored a playoff-high 19 points in Thursday's victory, adding nine rebounds as he finished with a plus-19 in 38 minutes.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Overcome Shooting Woes vs Thunder, Take 2–0 Series Lead

The Rockets won Game 2 on Thursday despite making just 19 threes in a playoff-record 56 attempts

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Out for Game 2 vs. Thunder With Quad Strain

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "It’s going to take a little bit, but [Westbrook] is working hard, and he’s feeling better every day."

Michael Shapiro

Tucker Praises Steady Mike D'Antoni: 'He's Always the Same'

D'Antoni coached his 40th playoff game with the Rockets on Tuesday, passing Bill Fitch for the second-most in franchise history.

Michael Shapiro