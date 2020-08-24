Both James Harden and Russell Westbrook spoke movingly about Kobe Bryant's impact on their lives following the Lakers legend's tragic death in January, and Houston's MVPs honored Bryant once again on Monday.

Westbrook, Harden and Rockets forward P.J. Tucker all sported Bryant's name on their clothes before Game 4 vs. Oklahoma City on Monday. The trio of Rockets chose to honor Bryant on 'Mamba Day' (Aug. 24) which commemorates Bryant and the two numbers he wore in the NBA.

Sunday would have marked Bryant's 42nd birthday. The five-time champion tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Jan. 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The Rockets were the first team to play after Bryant's death as they faced the Nuggets just hours after the crash. It was an emotional night throughout the arena, with the news of Bryant's passing far outweighing the game's result.

"Trying to play today was tough. Kobe meant so much to the game," Tucker said after Houston's loss. "Some of our conversations I'll remember for the rest of my life. He helped me so much."

Harden discussed his relationship with Bryant last week.

"I think about Kobe all the time. His presence alone, he made you feel him," Harden said. "We all miss him. He was like a role model to me. I looked up to him as a basketball player when I was younger, growing up in LA."



"And then as he got older, on his way out of the league, he kind of became a real mentor — you know, outside of basketball, in the business world. That’s where our relationship really grew."

Harden and the Rockets will look to honor Bryant on the court on Monday on Game 4 against the Thunder. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 3 p.m. CT.