InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Jeff Green to Stay With Rockets For Remainder of 2019-20

Michael Shapiro

It's been smooth sailing for Jeff Green in his first four games with the Rockets. The 12-year veteran has tallied 39 points since joining Houston on Feb. 17, banging home eight of 13 threes. As Daryl Morey restocked the Rockets' bench in recent weeks, it appears as though he made a smart investment by signing Green. 

Houston didn't take on much, if any, risk when it signed Green to a 10-day contract on Feb. 18. And Green won't be departing the Rockets next week by all accounts. The Georgetown product said he'll be with Houston for the remainder of 2019-20 on Wednesday, noting his decision was an "easy choice," after a smooth start.

"I'm going to sign [through 2019-20]," Green said before the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies on Wednesday, according to FOX 26's Mark Berman. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity, willing to do my part and help any way I can."

Green has served as Houston's backup center behind P.J. Tucker since joining the team, and Green's skill-set has served the Rockets well. Green is an agile, switchable defender, and he's more than capable stepping beyond the three-point arc in a pick-and-pop situation. Green has even shown impressive bounce diving to the rim, bringing additional athleticism to Houston's second units. 

"I really like Jeff," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday. "I think that he fits exactly what we need, an athletic guy that can guard the perimeter, guard bigs, hit threes, run the floor, roll, pop. He's a complete player that compliments what we do."

Green scored 11 points in the Rockets' blowout win vs. Memphis on Wednesday. Houston is now 38–20 this season, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference ahead of a matchup with the Celtics on Saturday.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook Impressed by Rookie Ja Morant

Morant scored 26 points and added eight assists in a win over the Rockets on Jan. 14.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Ja Morant Praises 'Disrespected' Russell Westbrook

Westbrook torched Morant and the Grizzlies with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Bully Grizzlies in Blowout Win

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 33 points on Wednesday, while James Harden contributed 30 points on 16 shots.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Gordon Out vs. Grizzlies With Bruised Right Knee

Gordon scored 16 points in 28 minutes as the Rockets beat the Knicks on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Thriving as Rockets Rim Protector

Covington has 18 blocks since making his Rockets' debut on Feb. 6, the second-most of all NBA players.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Praises Harden Performance After Kobe Memorial

James Harden scored 37 points in a win over the Knicks on Monday after attending Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Torches Knicks With 37 Points in Blowout Win

James Harden finished three point shy of his third career 40-point game against the Knicks in the Rockets 123-112 victory on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Drops Dennis Smith Jr. With Smooth Crossover

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. was the latest victim of the James Harden step-back on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

House Making Strong Case For Rockets Starting Role

Danuel House is shooting 44.4% from three in his last nine games as a starter, a 7–2 stretch for the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Harden Attend Kobe Bryant Memorial Service

Both Westbrook and Harden are expected to play against the Knicks in Houston on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro