It's been smooth sailing for Jeff Green in his first four games with the Rockets. The 12-year veteran has tallied 39 points since joining Houston on Feb. 17, banging home eight of 13 threes. As Daryl Morey restocked the Rockets' bench in recent weeks, it appears as though he made a smart investment by signing Green.

Houston didn't take on much, if any, risk when it signed Green to a 10-day contract on Feb. 18. And Green won't be departing the Rockets next week by all accounts. The Georgetown product said he'll be with Houston for the remainder of 2019-20 on Wednesday, noting his decision was an "easy choice," after a smooth start.

"I'm going to sign [through 2019-20]," Green said before the Rockets defeated the Grizzlies on Wednesday, according to FOX 26's Mark Berman. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity, willing to do my part and help any way I can."

Green has served as Houston's backup center behind P.J. Tucker since joining the team, and Green's skill-set has served the Rockets well. Green is an agile, switchable defender, and he's more than capable stepping beyond the three-point arc in a pick-and-pop situation. Green has even shown impressive bounce diving to the rim, bringing additional athleticism to Houston's second units.

"I really like Jeff," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday. "I think that he fits exactly what we need, an athletic guy that can guard the perimeter, guard bigs, hit threes, run the floor, roll, pop. He's a complete player that compliments what we do."

Green scored 11 points in the Rockets' blowout win vs. Memphis on Wednesday. Houston is now 38–20 this season, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference ahead of a matchup with the Celtics on Saturday.

Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.