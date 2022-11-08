K.J. Martin Open To Contract Extension With Rockets

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets began training camp in late September, there was a dilemma surrounding third-year prospect K.J. Martin. He experienced a decline in minutes during his sophomore season and requested a trade from the organization in June.

Eleven games into the 2022-23 campaign, it appears that Martin has had a change of heart. The Athletic reported Tuesday morning that Martin is now open to a contract extension in hopes of remaining with the Rockets.

The news came 12 hours after Martin helped Houston secure the first road victory of the season in a 134-127 win against the Orlando Magic. In 26 minutes off the bench, Martin accounted for 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and a pair of blocks in the win.

"I liked both ends from him," coach Stephen Silas said. "Some of the blocks he had were amazing plays. He is a quick jumper. He reads his reads early. He steps up as a helper on defense. And then there are the threes. He plays in a way that helps everyone get the ball moving."

Martin's performance against the Magic came a week after he nearly led the Rockets to an upset victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 31. He is on the trajectory of a career-year averaging 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across 25.7 minutes per game.

Martin's contributions have played a role in the Rockets enhancing their bench production from the previous year, while playing alongside Tari Eason and Usman Garuba.

Houston is currently 15th in bench scoring averaging 34.5 points. And when Martin shares the court with Eason and Garuba, the Rockets have averaged a defensive net rating of 87.6.

"He does that very well," assistant coach John Lucas II said. "He is a really good on-ball defender, and he does a lot of positive things."

Martin told reporters during media day on Sept. 26 that he was focused on doing his job while his trade request made his future in Houston uncertain.

His mindset could ensue in general manager Rafael Stone committing long-term to another prospect who has established themselves as foundational pieces within the Rockets rebuild.

