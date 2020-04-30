Daryl Morey is one of the more public-facing general managers in the NBA, and his daughter, Karen, entered the limelight in the world of basketball on Thursday.

Karen and a pair of NYU classmates dropped the eight-minute documentary 'Woj Bomb' on Youtube on Thursday, detailing the life of ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. And the film has no shortage of valuable nuggets from the league's leading news breaker.

"When you look at the trajectory of your career, it's a lot of smaller [breaks] and smaller [breaks]," Wojnarowski said. "And incrementally, you start to get more breakthroughs as you build more relationships, you understand the league better."

Wojnarowski began to write for The Record in New Jersey in 1997 before joining Yahoo Sports in 2007. He then moved to NBA a decade later, and has since become the NBA's top source for breaking news on free agency, trades and the draft.

"It feels as if [a transaction] really isn't happening unless [Wojnarowski] reports on it," ESPN's J.A. Adande said in the documentary released on Thursday.

Wojnarowski has broken his fair share of Rockets' news over the last decade. He announced the deal that brought James Harden to Houston in October 2012, and he broke the news of Russell Westbrook's trade to the Rockets in July 2019.

Perhaps Wojnarowski will break the next Rockets splash, whether it be in 2020 or another year. Regardless, it appears as though he now has a pretty solid source at least adjacent to the Toyota Center.