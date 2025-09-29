Kevin Durant Says he Sees Himself Signing Extension with Rockets
The Rockets made the splash of the offseason, trading for superstar Kevin Durant and cementing themselves as a contender.
In order to nab Durant, the Rockets paid a somewhat steep price, sending off a player they’d invested plenty into in Jalen Green, one of its best veteran talents in Dillon Brooks and a top-10 pick.
In doing so, the Rockets were obviously expecting Durant to sign on long-term, especially given his perfect fit as a superstar-level off-ball scorer. As of media day, though, Durant and the Rockets still haven’t agreed to an extension, meaning he would enter free agency at the end of the season.
Fred VanVleet’s injury potentially throws a new wrinkle in. The team is likely to miss their lead guard for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, which could affect Durant’s status as one of the top off-ball players in the league and the team's status as contenders. The team has other talented guards, but none that necessarily shy toward on-ball play-makers at the moment.
In a media day presser, though, Durant made his feelings clear: “I do see myself signing a contract extension here. I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening."
That’s likely music to Rockets’ fans ears, as it now seems the two sides need only to agree on the deal’s specifics. There’s likely still some ground to be made up on the extension, though. The Rockets likely don't want to dole out a massive deal in favor of flexibility, though Durant wants to capitalize on the later stages of his career at 37.
Luckily, Houston will offer Durant one of his best chances at earning another championship in the twilight of his career. Even sans VanVleet, the Rockets have one of the best cores in the NBA, led by All-Star Alperen Sengun, rising star Amen Thompson, and a deep two-way roster. Having averaged 26.6 points on 53% shooting, the Rockets still expect Durant to carry them deep into the postseason.
The Rockets will take on the Atlanta Hawks in their first preseason game on Oct. 6. They'll tip off their 2025-26 regular season against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on ring night on Oct. 21.