Last Two Games Prove Amen Thompson Should be on Everyone's DPOY List
The Houston Rockets continued their stellar play over the last month as they defeated the Golden State Warriors 106-96 in San Francisco. The Rockets had already clinched home-court advantage in the first round with the loss by the Denver Nuggets earlier in the night and are now only one game from clinching the No. 2 seed.
The Rockets forced the Warriors into 20 turnovers and shot over 48 percent from the field. That is now two wins in a row over two of the best teams in the NBA, with the Rockets having defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday in the Toyota Center.
In both games, there was a common theme: the Rockets playing lockdown defense. Specifically, lockdown defense was used on the two teams' best players. In Friday's win over the Thunder, the Rockets held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to only 12 points in the final three quarters.
In Sunday night's win, the Rockets held Steph Curry to his lowest point total while playing 30+ minutes in his career. Even though it was a team effort, one player was the main reason for both players' struggles, and that person is Amen Thompson.
After the initial disappointment of not landing the top spot, which would have guaranteed the Rockets a chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama, the Rockets had to shift their focus to the No. 4 pick. When the Rockets decided on Thompson, they knew they were getting one of the most athletic players in the draft.
Thompson was seen as a freakish athlete but would need some time to make a significant impact. Thompson had other ideas as he immediately impacted the Rockets, especially after the injury to Alperen Sengun in March of 2024.
Thompson not only showed off their athleticism, but he was already one of the Rockets' best paint scorers and, more importantly, one of the Rockets' best defenders. Thompson showed that he could guard everyone from the point guard to the center.
One night, you would see Thompson blocking Bol Bol's shot in the post and the next game you would see him locking up Ja Morant. Thompson has been even better this season as he entered the starting lineup after the injury to Jabari Smith and has kept that spot ever since.
Despite Thompson's stellar play all season, he hasn't been on a lot of experts' Defensive Player of the Year list. Even though the Rockets have been the second-best team in the Western Conference for most of the season, they, along with Thompson, have been flying under the radar for most of the season.
The last two games against two of the best players in the NBA should change all of that as Thompson has been the primary defender on both Curry and Gilgeous-Alexander. Those two players are not the only stars that Thompson has locked down. On the season All-Star guards are only shooting 40.7 percent against Thompson.
Thompson, night in and night out, is guarding the other team's best player, no matter if it is Luka Doncic or Kevin Durant. Thompson has shown that he is one of the best defensive players in the league all season, and he deserves to be near the top of every Defensive Player of the Year list.