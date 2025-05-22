NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire All-Star Point Guard in Blockbuster Deal
The Houston Rockets are already heavily involved in trade rumors with the official offseason approach, although their activities have started along with 25 other teams despite the playoffs still going. Houston has a lot of work to do after a tough first-round exit as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The biggest issue during that postseason series against the Golden State Warriors was the lack of offense. Although point guard Fred VanVleet came alive in Games 4, 5, and 6, he was generally inefficient for the regular season, shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.5% from three.
Given his $44.9 million team option, the Rockets could look to move on from VanVleet this summer and find an upgrade. While superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are heavily linked to the team, one underrated All-Star could also find himself on the market this summer.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has dealt with mediocre teams around him since their 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run. The Hawks have failed to put together a good enough team for them to finish ahead of the Play-In Tournament, and it might be time for a change.
Atlanta recently parted ways with general manager Landry Fields, appointing Onsi Saleh to the position. With a new face running the show, the Hawks could look to finally get out of the middle of the pack and rebuild, which would likely involve moving Young for a haul. Luckily, Houston has many pieces to spare and can get a major upgrade at point guard.
Houston Rockets receive: Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks receive: Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, No. 10 pick, No. 59 pick, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2028 pick swap
The Rockets would ultimately get their franchise point guard, who aligns more with their current timeline than VanVleet. Houston can decline the $44.9 million team option and make him a free agent, but it would save money with Young being brought in, who is clearly a better player.
The Hawks, who saw Young involved in multiple trade rumors but never budged, would finally go into a rebuild and get sufficient pieces in return. They'd have two young players to build upon in Jalen Green and Reed Sheppard, plus incoming rookies at the No. 10 and No. 59 picks.
Furthermore, Atlanta would get the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round pick, which is unbelievably valuable considering their trajectory. The 2028 pick swap could also allow the Hawks to move up in that year's draft.
Overall, it's a win-win trade for teams that should look to go in opposite directions. The Rockets get their star point guard, coming into an elite young core, while the Hawks have so many pieces to build for the future and become a playoff team once again down the line.