NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire LaMelo Ball in Draft-Day Trade
NBA trade season can never start too early in today's league. While teams are still competing the playoffs, all other 26 eliminated teams are already focused on the offseason, and for good reason.
The summer is expected to bring major changes around the league, especially in the trade market. Speculation regarding the departure of many stars has been prominent, and perhaps no team has been more involved in these early rumors than the Houston Rockets.
After snatching up the second seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets suffered a brutal first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors. Although it took seven games, Houston's offense was ugly for most of the series, lacking an elite shot creator as well as three-point shooting.
Thus, offense is the main priority this offseason. The Rockets have been linked to a few names, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, but one sneaky name to look out of is LaMelo Ball.
Rumors of a potential departure from Charlotte started circulating back in March, and while a trade is not highly likely, the Hornets could be looking to maximize his value now for multiple reasons. They haven't been able to be competitive with Ball at the helm, and it's better to move him now rather than losing him in free agency, no matter how far in the future it may be.
The Rockets could use the 6-foot-7 point guard to spearhead a group of young players. They have the assets to go after Ball, and he fits their timeline at 23 years old, averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this past season.
Houston Rockets receive: LaMelo Ball, Grant Williams
Charlotte Hornets receive: Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., No. 10 pick, No. 59 pick, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2028 first-round pick (unprotected)
The trade should focus more on what Charlotte is getting in return for its franchise point guard. While Houston gets win-now talent in the form of Ball (with Grant Williams as a salary saver), the Hornets have much more to build on for the future.
Can afford to pick up VanVleet's $44.9 million team option (or move him elsewhere), especially with the draft compensation the team is getting. Jabari Smith Jr. is a former high lottery pick with plenty of potential as a 6-foot-11 inside-out wing.
The Rockets would also give up both draft picks this year, as the No. 10 could bring major value in a loaded class. The Hornets would also get the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round pick, which is projected to be extremely valuable based on the trajectory of that franchise. The 2028 first-rounder is another major piece to have.
The trade makes sense for both sides. Ball can't win in Charlotte, so the Hornets may be better off trading him for a haul of draft picks and young talent to build upon. The Rockets would immeditately get better with a new dynamic duo of Ball and Alperen Sengun.