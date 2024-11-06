Inside The Rockets

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Flying After Wins

The Houston Rockets are 4-3 to start the season. Where are they in the NBA power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are getting back on track after a slow start to the season.

After losing two of its first three games, the Rockets have rallied to win three of their last four games, including a victory against the New York Knicks at home in their most recent affair.

The winning has helped the Rockets get back into the middle of the pack, moving up seven spots in ESPN's latest power rankings from No. 21 to 14.

"After putting together what coach Ime Udoka said was his team's first statement win Thursday against the Mavericks, the Rockets followed that up with a thrilling overtime loss to the Warriors in which they erased an early 31-point deficit. The Rockets rank near the bottom of the league in field goal percentage, but they've feasted on offensive rebounding (15.3 per game) and second-chance scoring (20.8 points per game) to achieve a 113.9 offensive rating. Despite the rough showing against the Warriors, Jalen Green has taken another step in his development and might be poised to set new career highs in scoring and 3-point percentage," ESPN contributor Michael Wright writes.

The Rockets are back in action tonight when they face the San Antonio Spurs before heading out on a two-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News