NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Flying After Wins
The Houston Rockets are getting back on track after a slow start to the season.
After losing two of its first three games, the Rockets have rallied to win three of their last four games, including a victory against the New York Knicks at home in their most recent affair.
The winning has helped the Rockets get back into the middle of the pack, moving up seven spots in ESPN's latest power rankings from No. 21 to 14.
"After putting together what coach Ime Udoka said was his team's first statement win Thursday against the Mavericks, the Rockets followed that up with a thrilling overtime loss to the Warriors in which they erased an early 31-point deficit. The Rockets rank near the bottom of the league in field goal percentage, but they've feasted on offensive rebounding (15.3 per game) and second-chance scoring (20.8 points per game) to achieve a 113.9 offensive rating. Despite the rough showing against the Warriors, Jalen Green has taken another step in his development and might be poised to set new career highs in scoring and 3-point percentage," ESPN contributor Michael Wright writes.
The Rockets are back in action tonight when they face the San Antonio Spurs before heading out on a two-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.
