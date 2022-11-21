NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Making Progress After Win vs. Mavs?

The Houston Rockets are losers of their last two games, but the team appeared to make progress after staying tough against the Golden State Warriors Sunday night.

While the Rockets' 3-14 record is a conference-worst, Houston doesn't end up last in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. Instead, the team ranks 29th, one spot ahead of where it was last week and ahead of the Detroit Pistons.

"Another week brought more losses for Houston," SI writes. "First against the Clippers, then the Pacers and finally the Warriors on Sunday night. The only interruption to their losing was a trip to Dallas against the Dončić-less Mavericks. The Rockets are tied for the fewest wins in the league and average nearly as many assists per game as turnovers. At least they have a long break before their next game Friday against the Hawks."

The team's win against the Mavs, despite not facing Dončić, showed that the team can compete. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. has made strides in his game, as well as Tari Eason and K.J. Martin. While it may not show in the record, the team is improving in the eye test.

The Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at home.

