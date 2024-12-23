NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Interested in Nets' Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is one of the more sought-after players on the market as NBA trade season kicks off. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. He's shooting 48.8% from the field and 42.2% from three.
Many playoff teams and contenders have shown interest in Johnson over the last few months, and that list has grown as winter rolls around. Ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, the Houston Rockets are one of ten teams to have inquired about Johnson, according to Evan Sidery of Forbes.
It's up in the air whether or not the Rockets will be active on the trade market, as there's an argument for both sides. On the one hand, Houston could acquire some veteran depth to help the young core come playoff time. On the other hand, the Rockets are 18-9, and making a trade could risk taking away the rhythm from the current roster.
If the Rockets do decide to pursue Johnson in a trade, they'll have to beat out teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and Golden State Warriors, who have more to offer in the form of young talent sitting on the bench. Most of Houston's young core has become a key part of the rotation.
There are two players to watch if Houston enters trade talks with the Nets: Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore. Sheppard, while still valuable being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, hasn't received much playing time and may not be able to find a role in the Rockets' system. However, it's unlikely he gets moved so early into his career.
As for Whitmore, he was optioned to the G League this season after a rough start but was called up and has remained on the bench without playing time. He's still 20 years old and averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds last season on 45.4% shooting from the field, which could entice Brooklyn. Trading Johnson for Whitmore and draft capital could be the perfect package as the Nets look to emphasize a rebuild.
