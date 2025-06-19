New Reports on Rockets' Involvement in Kevin Durant Trade
Every day, new reports are being released on the Phoenix Suns' trade negotiations surrounding Kevin Durant. The former MVP is expected to have a new team by the NBA Draft, as the Suns are aggressively sifting through offers to find the right return package.
The Houston Rockets have been a prominent name in the Durant sweepstakes, and are still currently working on a trade in competition with other organizations such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
While the Rockets have been working on a trade, it doesn't seem like their offers have been sufficient for the Suns. Phoenix has been disappointed by the packages Houston has proposed, but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, it doesn't seem like the organization is worried.
Windhorst reported that the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, another team with interest in Durant, know they don't have to give up so much for the 36-year-old because of how much he prefers them. This is because he has one year left on his contract, so an extension is a major concern for the teams he isn't interested in. Houston, Miami, and San Antonio are known to be teams he wants to play for.
Additionally, a new report from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 gave insight into the kind of package the Rockets are offering. While Jalen Green, Houston's leading scorer this season, is speculated as the main piece in the deal, another name is assumed to be the best player in the trade.
Gambadoro stated that Jabari Smith Jr., who averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds this past season while switching between a starter and the sixth man, is likely the best player Phoenix could acquire. The Suns likely don't value Green in negotiations, as he struggled in the postseason.
While the Rockets aren't worried about their offers, other teams can swoop in, as Houston isn't the only team Durant prefers. There's no guarantee where the 6-foot-11 scorer ends up, but the Rockets would be a great fit. He adds a mix of shot creation and scoring that Houston desperately needed, especially when looking back on its first-round exit.