Kevin Durant Takes to Social Media Following Rockets' Blowout Win

Kevin Durant gets a bevy of scrutiny and criticism. He's changed teams a few times (which is the norm in today's NBA climate) and most of his stops haven't quite gone according to plan.

The Brooklyn Nets supertrio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden didn't yield a championship. Although they came close to getting there.

So close that it quite possibly may have happened if Durant's foot was a little smaller.

The Phoenix Suns missed the postseason altogether in Durant's final season in the desert and were a first round postseason out in the previous season.

Granted, his first team change resulted in two championships with the Golden State Warriors, which also drew the ire of fans who felt he shouldn't have joined a team that had just won 73 games, an NBA record.

Durant started to engage with fans on social media, which also drew criticism, as the masses believe a superstar athlete should spend all of their free time working on their craft.

Also, people aren't accustomed to a high-profile athlete communicating with them.

On Sunday, Durant exchanged pleasantries with several fans on X (or Twitter), starting with one who told him that he had a B-level performance on Saturday, in spite of his 30-point outing on just 17 shots in three quarters.

Stay on that side young boy. We should only hear from u after losses. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2025

He clapped back at another fan, chronicling his stops throughout his NBA career.

"Ima dark cloud. Stay away from me".

Ima dark cloud. Stay away from me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 28, 2025

The Rockets have had a difficult December, dropping games against the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers, most of which came i last-minute heartbreaking fashion.

Durant has been forced to take on more of a playmaking role, in light of Houston's well-documented void at the point guard spot with Fred VanVleet out for the season and Reed Sheppard being utilized as an off-ball guard.

The Rockets next take on the Indiana Pacers, hoping to continue the momentum gained from beating the Lakers and Cavaliers. Following Indiana will be the Brooklyn Nets, who are riding a three-game win-streak.