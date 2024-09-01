Knicks' Julius Randle Listed as Rockets Trade Target
The Houston Rockets are in need of a boost that will get them back among the best teams in the Western Conference.
After four years of missing the postseason, the Rockets are hoping that they can end that drought this season.
They have been relying on their youth to get them back to the top, but they have enough young pieces to be able to trade some of them for an established All-Star. According to Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz, one player they could look to acquire is New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.
"Another Texas native, Randle would be an upgrade over Jabari Smith Jr. in the starting power forward spot and is a veteran that the Rockets could run their offense through," Swartz writes. "A frontcourt of Randle and Alperen Şengün may not be the best defensively, but both are strong passers, rebounders and versatile scorers that head coach Ime Udoka could expand his offensive playbook with."
Randle turns 30 in November and is seeking a long-term deal, so that's why the Knicks could look to trade him. Jabari Smith Jr. would be the starter for a trade package, but the Knicks likely would also want Alperen Sengun in any deal as well to fulfill their center problems.
That would give the Rockets the green light to give Jalen Green a new contract along with Randle while the Knicks would roll with Smith and Sengun in the frontcourt.
Ultimately, it's a deal that's very unlikely to happen considering the Knicks love Randle and the Rockets are also very happy with Sengun.
