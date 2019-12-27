RocketsMaven
Patrick Beverley on James Harden: 'I'll Lock His A-- Up'

Michael Shapiro

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley forced a game-winning turnover in the final seconds of a win over the Lakers on Christmas, and Beverley appears to be ready for a new challenge in 2020: stopping James Harden. 

Beverley walked toward the sideline to greet Clippers owner Steve Ballmer during Wednesday's contest before hearing a taunt from a Lakers fan in the crowd at the Staples Center. The fan told Beverley "don't make me call James Harden," to which Beverley replied, "I'll lock his a-- up, too."

Harden and the Rockets have already faced Beverley's Clippers three times this year. Houston is 2–1 in those matchups, most recently defeating the Clippers in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

Beverley was torched by Harden in their lone matchup in Houston so far this season. Harden dropped 47 points on Beverley and the Clippers on Nov. 13, banging home seven threes in a 102-93 Rockets' win. 

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook had some harsh words for Beverley following Houston's victory. 

"Pat [Beverley] trick y'all, man, like he playing defense," Westbrook told the media at the Toyota Center in Houston. "He don't guard nobody, man. It's just running around, doing nothing. ... All that commotion to get 47 [points]."

Foul trouble has hindered Beverley in his three matchups with the Rockets this season. The Arkansas product has fouled out in all three games vs. Houston, logging just 19 minutes in the Clippers' win on Nov. 22.

Beverley previously shared a backcourt with Harden before being traded to the Clippers in June 2017. The second-round pick played five seasons with the Rockets from 2012-17, earning All-Defense honors in 2013-14 and 2016-17.

Beverley and Harden will square off one more time in the 2019-20 regular season when the Rockets host the Clippers on March 5. 

