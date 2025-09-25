Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie Supporting the Houston Community
The Houston Rockets have a long history of not only excellent play on the court but also supporting the Houston community off the court. Their support dates back to the early days of the franchise through the 1970s and 80s, with Houston legends like Calvin Murphy and Rudy Tomjanovich, who, despite retiring from basketball decades ago, continue to make it a point to host and attend various charities throughout the year.
Even former Rockets who have moved on to other teams, such as James Harden, return every offseason to host various charity events throughout the city. Recent Rocket additions Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith, and Reed Sheppard have continued that tradition over the last couple of years. In fact, Sheppard and the newest Rockets, Josh Okogie, were out on Wednesday, taking part in a charity event in Webster, Texas.
Sheppard is entering his second season, and with the trade of Jalen Green and the recent injury to starting point guard Fred VanVleet, his role has shifted from backing up VanVleet to becoming an integral part of the Rockets' success this upcoming season.
Even though Sheppard has only been in Houston for a year, he has made a significant impact in the Houston community. In Sheppard's rookie season, he took part in the Rockets' unveiling of a renovated basketball court in the Houston community.
Earlier this offseason, Sheppard also hosted a youth group at the Dicks Sporting Goods store in Katy, where they were able to take part in a back-to-school shopping spree. Now, along with his newest teammate, Josh Okogie, he took part in a charity event for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Houston at Great Wolf Lodge Texas Gulf Coast.
The event was a fundraising challenge celebrating the indoor water park resort’s first birthday. Sheppard and Okogie took some shots in the waterpark’s sports playground with kids from BGCGH participating by rebounding for the two Rocket players.
After the challenge, Okogie braved the waterslides with the kids while Sheppard met and spoke with the families. Both Sheppard and Okogie spoke with everyone afterwards about their passion for giving back to the community. For Okogie, it shows how fast he has connected with the City of Houston and that he is ready for the upcoming season.
Sheppard continues to show everyone how his and his family's efforts outside of the court can have a positive impact on the entire community. Even though both Sheppard and Okogie have reached the highest level of basketball possible, they haven't forgotten the most important thing, and that is helping everyone around you.