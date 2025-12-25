Rockets Have Reportedly Grown Impressed with Reed Sheppard of Late

The Houston Rockets were one of the more active teams of the offseason. They clearly expected to contend.

The Kevin Durant trade was proof. Ditto for the four-year deal thrown at Dorian Finney-Smith to the tune of $53 million.

The Rockets even went all in on the size and rebounding movement, giving a three-year deal to Clint Capela, worth $21 million.

Houston failed to address a major need. The point guard spot.

The only point guards on the roster were Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard -- three fairly undersized point guards.

(Remember what Kevin Durant said about smaller guards?)

Holiday has been relegated to a minimal role since he was signed in 2023 and Sheppard had even more of a nominal role as a rookie.

(Rookies don't get alot of burn on contending teams like the Rockets, who were second-best in the Western Conference last season).

Sheppard was expected to take on a larger role in 2025-26 (which he has) and VanVleet was given a new contract after a stellar showing in Houston's opening round postseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

VanVleet tore his ACL at the start of the calendar year (and end of the offseason).

Houston was left without an option to replace him, outside of actually trading him. And trading him couldn't happen before December 15th.

But even after December 15th, VanVleet has an implied no-trade clause, as a result of him having a one-year guaranteed deal (like Aaron Holiday, Jae’Sean Tate and Jeff Green).

His deal is technically for two years, but the second year holds a player option.

We've seen names like Ayo Dosunmu, James Harden and Coby White as potential trade fits.

However, according to well-respected NBA insider Jake Fischer, the team could pause on trading for a floor general, as they're quite pleased with what they've seen from the aforementioned Sheppard.

"The Rockets are starting to regularly see the sort of production they hoped for from Reed Sheppard with Fred VanVleet lost for the season."

Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 stocks, 45.7 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from long-range and 76.7 percent from the foul line.

He's been playing more of an off-ball type of role, while Amen Thompson has been playing lead guard.

He could certainly be the key to Houston's point guard problem, but Rockets coach Ime Udoka has been reluctant, due to his defensive inability, as teams have targeted and hunted him on that end quite regularly.