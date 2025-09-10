Rejected Rockets Deal Cited as 'Devastating Setback' for Former Star
Victor Oladipo's NBA career has been filled with peaks and valleys. Such is life for an athlete of any sport, but especially Oladipo, when considering the injuries he's had to fight through, particularly to his lower extremities.
Oladipo missed significant time during the 2019-20 season due to injury and played just eight games in the 2021-22 regular season, although he made a return for the postseason. The two-time All-Star hasn't played a game since 2023 and has been hoping for an NBA comeback, although he remains unsigned.
The Houston Rockets traded for Oladipo in 2020-21, adding him to the deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The Rockets drew criticism at the time, as they passed on Caris LeVert, who was entering his prime, in exchange for the oft-injured Oladipo.
To make matters worse, Oladipo's contract was slated to expire at the end of the season. The motive was clear: Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta sought to remain competitive following the trade of the second-best player in the history of the franchise.
The Rockets had concocted a Big Three, centered around Christian Wood, John Wall, and Oladipo, banking on the two-time All-Star to return to his pre-injury form.
Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone even offered Oladipo a two-year contract extension worth $45 million, which was also a shock to many around the league. Even more shocking is the fact that Oladipo rejected the extension, opting to instead gamble on himself in hopes of landing a much more significant bag in the summer.
The Rockets ultimately traded him to the Miami Heat just 20 games after acquiring him, and he suffered a torn right quadriceps injury just four games after the deal, effectively ending his season. The decision to rebuff Houston's offer was cited by Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar as one of the worst gambles made by a player, as Oladipo swung and missed.
"After his All-Star peak in Indiana, Victor Oladipo bet on himself by rejecting a two-year, $45 million offer from the Houston Rockets in 2021, convinced he could prove healthy and earn a long-term max deal. Instead, his injuries worsened, and his value dipped to the point where he was forced to sign short-term contracts, including a veteran minimum deal with the Miami Heat.
What once looked like an obvious gamble turned into a devastating financial and career setback. Quite frankly, the Rockets will be satisfied that they passed up on this deal because they have gone on to build a talented and young roster without committing too much to veterans."
Oladipo made a total of $20.6 million through the next three seasons -- a far cry from the $45 million Houston offered him. Interestingly enough, he was dealt back to Houston, in the deal that helped the Rockets part with Kevin Porter Jr., and was used to land Steven Adams from the Memphis Grizzlies, who just landed a $39 million extension after proving valuable in Ime Udoka's double-big lineup.