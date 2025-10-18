Rockets' Amen Thompson Tabbed as 'Under the Radar X-Factor'
The initial scouting report on Amen Thompson was that he'd be a bit of a project. He'd taken an alternate route and opted to play at Overtime Elite, alongside his twin brother, Ausar Thompson.
The level of competition was much lower than college or the G League, or even international play.
Thompson had raw potential but that doesn't always translate over into the NBA. We've seen countless examples.
Two seasons in with the Houston Rockets, it's clear that Thompson is more of a unicorn than a project. He's a utility man who can do it all.
He was ready to play from day one, even if it meant changing his position from point guard to wing.
He made the NBA All-Defensive First Team in year two, which was his first full year as a starter.
Entering 2025-26, his role, impact, and value will be greater than ever before. Especially with Fred VanVleet out for the season.
Will Guillory of The Athletic tabbed Thompson as an under the radar X-factor.
"After two NBA seasons, he’s already evolved into one of the most disruptive defensive players in the game, and his role on this year’s Rockets will be even larger after Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL less than two weeks before the start of training camp."
Guillory continued.
"Thompson may end up operating as the starting point guard for a large chunk of the season while leading a Houston team that has serious championship aspirations with Kevin Durant in the building."
Guillory finished by noting Thompson's star potential.
"Whether it’s in transition or while he’s attacking someone one-on-one, Thompson is going to live in the paint this season. He’s got a chance to become one of the best two-way players in the NBA if his offensive game keeps developing. It’s only a matter of time before we see him in an All-Star Game."
Thompson admitted that he worked on his long-range shot all summer and added that he has the confidence to let it fly from all over the court. In the preseason, he exhibited a tweaked, more cleaner shooting form, which also looked more natural.
Unsurprisingly, he made 66.7 percent of his triples, on two attempts per game, albeit.
Actually, that probably is surprising, considering that he's a career 22.1 percent 3-point shooter.
Regardless of whether the outside shot hits this season, we should expect Thompson to straddle the All-Star fence. His role, rhythm, and potential are simply too great for him not to.