Rockets Continue to Explore Cam Whitmore Trades Amid Free Agency Start
The Houston Rockets have started 2025 free agency with some major splashes, signing a few major free agents to bolster the rotation. After the Rockets pulled off a massive blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, they continued to make headlines on day one of free agency.
Houston reportedly signed Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to multi-year deals, adding major front-court depth to a team that went 52-30 last season. The team is slowly starting to integrate veterans with the young core, making it a legitimate title contender.
However, the Rockets will have to make a sacrifice given their salary cap situation. According to multiple reports, it looks like young wing Cam Whitmore will be that sacrifice. The 20-year-old had a promising rookie year, but saw his minutes decrease from 18.7 to 16.2 per game this season after a disappointing start to the year.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, general manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the organization have continued to find a suitor for Whitmore. The Rockets could make the Capela signing a sign-and-trade scenario, or they can move him separately. Either way, the center coming to Houston hard caps it at the first apron ($195.9 million).
"Houston isn’t finished doing business, either," Iko wrote. "The franchise will continue to work on finding third-year, 20-year-old wing Cam Whitmore a new home via trade and look to find a solution for reserve center Jock Landale, either by trade or simply waiving him ahead of his July 7 guarantee date.
"It also appears that Capela’s addition will need to expand into a sign-and-trade, given Houston’s cap situation."
Whitmore, a 6-foot-7 guard, is an elite slasher and defender, and he's proven that over the last two years. He averaged 12.3 points in 2024, but again, a minutes decrease derailed his second season as the Rockets improved tremendously.
There are plenty of teams looking to add a young player with potential like Whitmore. Houston isn't looking to take back anything incredible, more so just dumping his salary. The Rockets shouldn't have a problem finding a suitor for the Villanova product as free agency continues.