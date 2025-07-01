Inside The Rockets

Rockets Continue to Explore Cam Whitmore Trades Amid Free Agency Start

The Houston Rockets are looking to move Cam Whitmore after they made multiple free agency signings.

Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Cam Whitmore (7) reacts after missing a shot against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have started 2025 free agency with some major splashes, signing a few major free agents to bolster the rotation. After the Rockets pulled off a massive blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, they continued to make headlines on day one of free agency.

Houston reportedly signed Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela to multi-year deals, adding major front-court depth to a team that went 52-30 last season. The team is slowly starting to integrate veterans with the young core, making it a legitimate title contender.

However, the Rockets will have to make a sacrifice given their salary cap situation. According to multiple reports, it looks like young wing Cam Whitmore will be that sacrifice. The 20-year-old had a promising rookie year, but saw his minutes decrease from 18.7 to 16.2 per game this season after a disappointing start to the year.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, general manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the organization have continued to find a suitor for Whitmore. The Rockets could make the Capela signing a sign-and-trade scenario, or they can move him separately. Either way, the center coming to Houston hard caps it at the first apron ($195.9 million).

"Houston isn’t finished doing business, either," Iko wrote. "The franchise will continue to work on finding third-year, 20-year-old wing Cam Whitmore a new home via trade and look to find a solution for reserve center Jock Landale, either by trade or simply waiving him ahead of his July 7 guarantee date.

"It also appears that Capela’s addition will need to expand into a sign-and-trade, given Houston’s cap situation."

Whitmore, a 6-foot-7 guard, is an elite slasher and defender, and he's proven that over the last two years. He averaged 12.3 points in 2024, but again, a minutes decrease derailed his second season as the Rockets improved tremendously.

There are plenty of teams looking to add a young player with potential like Whitmore. Houston isn't looking to take back anything incredible, more so just dumping his salary. The Rockets shouldn't have a problem finding a suitor for the Villanova product as free agency continues.

