Rockets Face Undefeated Timberwolves In Summer League Consolation Game
The Houston Rockets will have one last opportunity to leave Las Vegas with at least one win in the column as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a consolation game with neither team making the Summer League playoffs this year.
Houston's team will once again be without second-year guard Reed Sheppard as he was shut down after two games, and N'Faly Dante, who has been out since suffering a foot injury. Players like Great Osobor and Moses Brown will take these minutes to impress the Rockets front office in hopes of staying on the team this upcoming season.
Kennedy Chandler will once again look to prove his scoring ability as the two-way signee has stepped up in the absence of Reed Sheppard in the lineup. The Rockets will have their work cut out for themselves defensively and will need to stay locked from the tip-off if they hope to come out of this game with a win.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been loaded with scoring during their time in Las Vegas. Led by second-year guard Rob Dillingham, who's proven he's ready for a larger role in the league, Minnesota has also been the beneficiary of solid scoring outputs from Terrance Shannon Jr., Amari Bailey and Leonard Miller.
Despite going undefeated in Las Vegas, the Wolves would find themselves on the outside looking in of the Summer League playoffs as the Sacramento Kings would edge both Minnesota and the Atlanta Hawks by point differential to claim the fourth seed. This may also light a fire under the Timberwolves, which could spell bad news for the Rockets if they are not prepared to battle all four quarters.
This will be the very last time some of these players will have the opportunity to impress the front office, as the next time the Rockets will be together for basketball will be during fall training camp. Recap will be available immediately following the game.