Rockets GM Rafael Stone Gives Surprising Insight on Kevin Durant Trade
Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Houston Rockets haven't had this level of hype surrounding the team since the era of James Harden and Chris Paul. The team is looking like a legitimate title contender, rivaling the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
It all stems from Houston's blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant. There is much background needed on the 6-foot-11 sniper that hasn't already been said. The former MVP and two-time champion is one of the greatest players of all time, and perhaps the most talented scorer we've ever seen. Now, he joins a young core ready to make another leap after going 52-30 last season.
The Durant trade came at what was viewed as a small price for the Rockets. They gave up a package centered around Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, and while the two were major contributors last season, the 36-year-old's talent outweighs that. Many were viewing Houston as the winners of the deal when it was first announced.
While there was plenty of excitement surrounding the trade, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone admitted that the feeling wasn't as positive when it initially occurred. He recently did an interview with ESPN Houston, discussing the deal.
“I definitely didn’t celebrate," Stone said. "It was long. Like, we understood what they wanted to get for Kevin, and it just didn’t make sense for our team — starting, I don’t know, a year ago. So, there were all these conversations, and it was a very, very long process... We're really happy with it. I’ve gotten to know Kevin a little bit, and I’m really happy with him as a person.
“But the flip side of that is — Dillon and Jalen were just awesome. As people and as co-workers, they were amazing. We were the number two seed last year, on a very, very, very young team. And I thought we played Golden State really tough."
One of the biggest issues in Houston's faltering against the Golden State Warriors in round one was the offense. Despite being the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, the Rockets lacked a true offensive star and a go-to scorer to relieve them of droughts. Now, they have that in the form of Durant.
Green was considered the No. 1 option last season, but his 21 points per game came on underwhelming efficiency. He put up those numbers on 42-35-81 shooting splits. For reference, Durant averaged 26.6 points per game on 53-43-84 shooting splits last season.
To make up for Brooks' contributions, mainly on defense, Houston also acquired veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie. While Stone was originally less excited about the trade than most Rockets fans, this offseason could give Houston reason to celebrate in the future. The goal is a parade through the city in June.