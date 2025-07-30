Rockets Got Better With Kevin Durant, but There’s One Caveat
Few teams have had the offseason that the Houston Rockets have had. There were questions with this young group after a brutal first-round exit in last season's playoffs, but almost all of those have been answered through free agency and the trade market.
The Rockets took a major leap last season. A young, up-and-coming squad that was viewed as a long-term project with immense potential miraculously went 52-30. It was more of a leap than anyone expected, as Houston had one of the best defenses in the NBA.
In the first round against the Golden State Warriors, the Rockets nearly mounted a 3-1 comeback but suffered the upset in a brutal Game 7 loss. A major concern throughout the year and heading into the offseason was the offense. Who would step up as an efficient, consistent, go-to scorer for this group? The answer ended up being Kevin Durant via trade.
The Rockets brought in Kevin Durant in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital. For one of the most talented scorers ever with a championship pedigree, it's a relatively low-risk trade. On top of this, Houston bolstered the bench with veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, and Josh Okogie.
It makes sense why ESPN's Kevin Pelton gave the Rockets an A grade for the offseason. GM Rafael Stone and the front office were hesitant to alter the core before the summer, and when they did, it was a (generally) low-risk, high-reward transaction. Durant will provide a new dimension to this team under head coach Ime Udoka.
While the excitement is deservedly there, caveats come with every move. Houston's risks don't come so much this season as it does for the future.
Had the Rockets kept Jalen Green, there wouldn't have been so much pressure on them to make a major leap this coming season. Houston got a major wing upgrade, but Durant, at 36 years old, immediately has pressure to get this team further in the playoffs.
The 6-foot-11 star has yet to sign the two-year, $122.1 million extension that would keep him a Rocket until 2028, so until he does, the team is set to play under a one-year window with him. However, he is expected to extend his stay in Houston.
If (and when) Durant signs the deal, the Rockets have a multi-year window to bring home a championship, but it's not as long as it would have been had the trade not happened. Of course, almost any GM would make the move, and every team has a title window, but the Durant trade sped up the timeline. Whether or not Houston capitalizes remains to be seen.