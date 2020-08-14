InsideTheRockets
Rockets Claim NBA's Longest Active Playoff Streak After Spurs Loss

Michael Shapiro

A new decade has brought the end of one of the most impressive records in team sports after the Spurs were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday. But San Antonio's loss has become (at least symbolically) the Rockets' gain. Houston now holds the longest active playoff streak in the NBA, reaching the postseason in eight straight years. The Rockets have become a model of consistency in the Daryl Morey era. 

There's another key factor at play in Houston's string of playoff appearances: James Harden. The former MVP joined the Rockets prior to the 2012-13 season and quickly ascended to star status, rising from an impressive bench piece to a true leading man in the span of mere months. The Rockets haven't looked back. 

Harden has continued to grow in his extended tenure with the Rockets. He's logged five straight All-NBA appearances, and 2019-20 will mark his fifth top-three MVP finish. Morey is a true mastermind, engineering rosters ahead of their time in order to get the most out of Houston's MVP. But it's clearly a two-way street. Harden's brilliance allow Morey to tinker away, knowing he can mold a roster around an otherworldly talent. 

Just how successful have the Rockets been in their eight-year playoff streak? Let's assess the competition. Only San Antonio and Golden State have amassed more wins since 2012-13, and no team has scored more regular-season points. Houston also sports the No. 1 offensive rating and the No. 2 effective field-goal percentage, trailing only (of course) Steph Curry and the Warriors. Add in 37 playoff wins, and there's little doubting the success of the Harden era. Only the Larry O'Brien Trophy awaits. 

Harden and the Rockets will begin their eighth playoffs together on Aug. 18 as they face Chris Paul and the Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT. 

