Rockets Loss to Lakers Crucial to West Standings
Despite the Lakers giving them plenty of chances late, the Houston Rockets were unable to capitalize on Monday night, eventually falling 104-98.
Amen Thompson would be the only Rocket to eclipse 20 points on the night, as the team’s offense that largely carried them through March mostly disappeared. Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green all saw inefficient nights from the floor, and the Lakers cruised to the six-point win behind three different 20-point performances from Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.
Instead of earning win No. 50 on the season, Houston was instead issued their 27th loss. One that could end up pivotal to holding on to the No. 2 seed as the season draws to a close.
As it stands now, the Rockets have a 1.5-game lead on Denver at No. 3, and a 2.5-game lead over the Lakers. It will likely be a longshot for Los Angeles to jump them, but the Nuggets are hot on Houston's heels, and will only be one game back should they win against Minnesota on Tuesday night.
While a lead in any capacity is a good thing, the Rockets will end their season on a mightily tough schedule, playing the Jazz, Thunder, Warriors and Clippers in their next four games.
As if the schedule was made by fate itself, the Rockets will close their season with the Lakers and Nuggets, the two teams most in the hunt to dethrone them.
In order to hang onto No. 2, Houston will need every win it can get. Any losses before its final two games could be enough to let Denver or Los Angeles cruise by, and could leave the Rockets with a much tougher first round opponent.
Houston now looks to its Wednesday bout against the Jazz to rebound in the win column.