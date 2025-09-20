Rockets Projected to Have NBA's Second-Best Defense This Season
If there's a certainty about the Houston Rockets, it's that they're going to defend at a high level. That's a guarantee.
This version of the team, at least. It certainly hasn't always been this way.
In fact, just three years ago they ranked 29th in defensive efficiency -- a ranking they also held the year prior. It's why Ime Udoka was hired to replace Stephen Silas.
Partly.
Houston also sought someone who could hold players accountable.
But the defensive specialty has stood out. Houston has ranked ninth and fourth in defensive rating since Udoka's arrival in 2023.
This has been accomplished despite Houston having virtually the same personnel they had under Silas, with Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks being the main additions.
Unsurprisingly, Houston has been predicted by Fadeaway World to have a top-two defense.
"The Rockets are headed into this 2025-26 season as the tallest team in the NBA. They'll be able to use their abnormal height to their advantage on defense to contest and block shots at a frequent rate on the perimeter and at the rim.
They lost Dillon Brooks (a good defender) and Jalen Green (a mediocre defender), but gained Dorian Finney-Smith (a good defender) and Kevin Durant (a good defender), so it's likely they'll see the same, if not better, defensive success as last season.
Their defensive rebounding was also a key part of their success, and they still have Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, as well as an overall taller lineup than before, so their rebounding ability will still remain strong.
This Rockets team is possibly the most intriguing defense in the league, and should be a very difficult team to try to score on in the 2025-26 NBA season."
Houston also added Josh Okogie, a formidable wing, which would help offset the Dillon Brooks loss, assuming he's able to garner significant minutes. Perhaps Okogie's biggest contribution is his ability to defend.
It's also worth noting that Jalen Green isn't exactly a loss, on that end. That wasn't exactly his specialty.
Durant is an underrated defender. His offense is discussed most, and understandably.
He's the eighth-leading scorer historically.
Furthermore, he's averaged at least 25 points in 16 consecutive seasons. But he's a very good weakside rim protector.
And he's one of the NBA's best isolation defenders, if not the best isolation defender.
Houston will have switchable defenders up and down the roster this season, which makes this prediction a valid one.