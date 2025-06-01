Rockets Star Guard Featured in adidas in Interview
Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green sat down with Inside the Launch, brought to fans by adidas and Dunk Score, to review the star guard and his teammates' best dunks of the 2024-25 season.
The young guard was one of the main pieces in the Rockets' push for a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season, and has made a name for himself as one of the most athletic guards in the league.
He's consistently shown athleticism and a vertical that jumps out of the gym, which was evident this entire season. The high-flying dunks helped Green put together a 21-point average on a 42% field goal. Inside the paint, Green consistently drew fouls as well, logging a career-high 81.3% free throw.
The first dunk scored in the video, which Green gave the highest score to, a 111, came from a game versus the Detroit Pistons in which the young Green hammered down a ferocious dunk on Pistons All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham. Green stated, "That kind of lifted me up" in what he considered to be a "scrappy game" in an insane display of athleticism. The NBA also rated it as the No. 2 dunk of the year.
Following this monsterous slam, Jalen rated an alley-oop between himself and a passing Tari Eason. Jalen himself called the dunk one of his craziest as he had to contort his body mid air to make the play. He ultimately gave the play a style rating of 77 in the interview.
Green then grades two dunks from his teammates, the first being Jeff Green, who was rated a 77 on the style meter, then an Amen Thompson dunk, which Green rated a 74.
It is great to see Green have these sit downs in the offseason to show his teammates some love and also offer some insight to the fans of what these athletes have going through their mind in big moments like these dunks.