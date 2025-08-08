Ron Harper Issues Praise for Former Rockets' Wing
In the sports world, athletes don't often receive their flowers until much later on down the line. On second thought, that's applicable to everything in life, not just the sports sector.
People become much more appreciated and well-received when they are no longer around to showcase their strengths and abilities, for one reason or another. The focus instantly shifts to the new replacement or the current wave.
Rarely does it happen both in the moment and down the line.
This makes former Houston Rockets forward Scottie Pippen an anomaly.
During his playing days, he was well-respected. The only slight is that the masses viewed him as a stellar second option, behind Michael Jordan. He wasn't viewed as a capable first option and his contract with Chicago reflected that, as he made $22 million in his first 11 years.
Ron Harper, Pippen's Bulls teammate in the 90s, took to social media to proclaim Pippen as the best small forward of all time.
Interestingly enough, HoopsHype's Frank Urbina ranked Pippen on his small forwards list and the six-time NBA champion came in as the sixth-best.
"Arguably the greatest Robin in league history and also the best perimeter defender, Scottie Pippen was a fierce player with freakish physical attributes, including long arms and extremely quick feet, who would absolutely stifle opposing stars. Pippen was at his best as a slasher and transition scorer but could also create for teammates at a high level, making him a point forward ahead of his time."
Pippen got his just due in Houston, after a sign-and-trade deal was agreed upon between both parties, with Pippen set to make up to $82 million through five years.
Houston sent Roy Rogers and a second-round pick in the 2000 NBA Draft.
Pippen thought the combination of Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon would form a supertrio, but he was in for a surprise, to say the least. The Rockets battled chemistry issues between Pippen and Barkley, who restructured his deal so Pippen could get paid.
Pippen was also a diminished version of himself although he did make First-Team All-Defense. The Rockets went 31-19, good enough to secure the fifth spot in the Western Conference and draw a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, who ultimately swept them.
To make matters worse, the Rockets ultimately traded Pippen at the end of the season, capping off a disastrous one-year experiment.
Although most wouldn't agree with Harper's take regarding Pippen being the best small forward ever, he's certainly one of them.