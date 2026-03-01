Charles Barkley, Shaq Take Stance on Rockets' Clint Capela-Deandre Ayton Spar

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers big man Deandre Ayton voiced frustration with his role on the Lakers. Well actually Ayton said more than that.

Ayton stated that Lakers coach JJ Redick was seeking to change his player profile and shift his skillset into one that he doesn't possess. The specific example of reference by Ayton was Houston Rockets reserve big man Clint Capela.

Ayton adamantly proclaimed that he isn't Capela, which prompted a response by Capela himself, who took to social media to tell Ayton to "lock in" and maximize the opportunity to play alongside two of the league's best table-setters in Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Which is every center's dream.

They need someone capable of feeding them the ball. Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun would even benefit from having that, as he's had to be Houston's creator in the halfcourt.

Ayton's comments were perceived as a slight, especially based on his double down. And his tone, as he was emphatic.

ESPN's Inside the NBA crew shared their thoughts on Ayton's comments. Hall of Fame big man and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal sided with Capela.

"He's not Clint Capela because Clint Capela plays hard every night. He's a role player. If you just shut the hell up and do your job and do it all the time and do it consistently, it wouldn't be a problem."

O'Neal continued, dropping the ether on Ayton.

"My problem with him is he don't play hard all the time. He don't play consistently all the time. He needs to shut the hell up and just step up."

Former Rockets star forward and Hall of Fame big man Charles Barkley also chimed in.

"First of all, he insulted Clint Capela. Clint Capela has had a better career than him."

I've said it before. Ayton is right here, but not in the way he meant, or intended. Capela is a more impactful player, and always has been.

He plays hard every night, crashes the glass and has been a good rim protector. He's established his value everywhere he's been.

He's landed extensions everywhere he's been. And was a non-lottery pick, whereas Ayton was drafted first overall.

Ahead of Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.H e shouldn't even be mentioned in the same sentence as Capela, based on draft position and expectations, yet Capela has been the better player between the two.

The reality is that the Lakers would actually love it if Ayton was able to morph into Capela, which he doesn't seem to realize.